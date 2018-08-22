Born August 22

Layne Staley helped create the sound of the 1990s as lead singer for grunge superstars Alice in Chains. Their well-known songs include "Man in the Box," "Rooster," and "No Excuses," the latter a No. 1 hit on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Staley also joined grunge supergroup Mad Season along with members of Pearl Jam and Screaming Trees, recording an album including the single "River of Deceit." We remember Staley's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1967: Layne Staley, U.S. singer-songwriter who was a founding member of the grunge band Alice in Chains, is born in Kirkland, Washington.

1959: Kidd Kraddick, U.S. radio disc jockey who hosted "The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show," is born in Napoleon, Ohio.

The Dallas Morning News reported Kraddick had been a staple in the Dallas market since 1984, starting in a late-night debut. The newspaper said he moved into morning show work by the early 1990s in that market and his show began to gain wider acclaim and entered into syndication by 2001 as he gained a following in cities nationwide. Read more

1936: Chuck Brown, U.S. singer and guitarist who was one of the pioneers of go-go music, is born in Gaston, North Carolina.

Go-go was heavy on percussion with drummers as lead players, accented by guitar riffs, keyboards, and horns. Sometimes they would play for two or three hours without stopping. In between tunes, Brown would keep the thunk of percussion going and talk to the crowd. Brown's hit "Bustin' Loose" with his group, the Soul Searchers, helped define go-go's sound. It spent several weeks atop the R&B chart in 1979. Rapper Nelly later sampled Brown's "Bustin' Loose" in 2002 for his massive hit "Hot in Herre," which won Nelly a Grammy. Read more

1934: Norman Schwarzkopf Jr., U.S. Army general who was commander in chief of the United States Central Command during the Persian Gulf War, is born in Trenton, New Jersey.

He was a bear of a man – in fact, "The Bear" was another nickname – with a barrel chest who stood 6-feet-3 and weighed more than 240 pounds. But Schwarzkopf, who would have celebrated his 82nd birthday Aug. 22, also was thoughtful and gentle. He liked ballet, as more than one of his obituaries noted. He dressed as a clown to the delight of his three children, relaxed by listening to Pavarotti, and called Brenda, his wife of 44 years, twice a week during his deployments. Read more

1924: James Kirkwood Jr., U.S. playwright who received a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize for "A Chorus Line," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1920: Ray Bradbury, U.S. author known for science fiction classics including "The Martian Chronicles" and "Fahrenheit 451," is born in Waukegan, Illinois.

Bradbury broke through in 1950 with "The Martian Chronicles," a series of intertwined stories that satirized capitalism, racism, and superpower tensions as it portrayed Earth colonizers destroying an idyllic Martian civilization. Like Arthur C. Clarke's "Childhood's End" and the Robert Wise film "The Day the Earth Stood Still," Bradbury's book was a Cold War morality tale in which imagined lives on other planets serve as commentary on human behavior on Earth. "The Martian Chronicles" has been published in more than 30 languages, was made into a TV miniseries, and inspired a computer game. Read more

1917: John Lee Hooker, U.S. blues singer-songwriter and guitarist whose well-known songs include "Boom Boom" and "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," is born in Coahoma County, Mississippi.

Just three years after Hooker released "Boom Boom," it got swept up in the British Invasion when London rockers the Animals took it on. Their version reached an audience that might never have heard Mississippi-born bluesmen like Hooker, and it helped cement the song's place as a blues-rock classic. Read more

1893: Dorothy Parker, U.S. poet and author who was a founding member of the Algonquin Round Table, is born in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Parker pursued a career as a screenwriter in the 1930s and '40s, and was twice nominated for an Academy Award for best writing – screenplay, first for "A Star Is Born" in 1937 and again in 1941 for "The Little Foxes" starring Bette Davis. But her film career came to an abrupt end when her leftist leanings landed her a prominent spot on Hollywood's blacklist. The FBI's dossier on Parker's suspected Communist activity stretched to 1,000 pages. Read more

1862: Claude Debussy, French composer known for works including "Claire de Lune," is born in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France.

