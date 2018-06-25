Born June 25

British pop superstar George Michael sold more than 100 million albums. Michael had one of the greatest voices in pop music which could be heard on his smash hits in the 1980s such as "Faith." Other huge hits for the superstar included "Father Figure" and the provocative "I Want Your Sex." Michael first hit the charts in the early 1980s with his pop group Wham, which included his musical partner Andrew Ridgely. The band's songs such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go"were popular on the dance floor. Michael came out as gay in 1998 and became an active LGBT rights activist. We remember his life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1963: George Michael, British pop music superstar whose popular songs in the 1980s included "Careless Whisper (with Wham) and "Faith", is born in London, England.

Michael’s stardom began in the 1980s alongside collaborator Andrew Ridgeley in the pop duo Wham! The duo's No. 1 charting album “Make It Big” spawned hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.” Michael went solo with the 1987 album “Faith,” whose title track hit No. 1 in the United States and became one of his most enduring songs. Read more

1956: Anthony Bourdain, The chef achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." He was the host of the popular CNN show "Parts Unknown," and was born in New York City. Read How Anthony Bourdain Taught Me When to Stop Being Snarky.

1944: Gary David Goldberg, U.S. film and TV writer and producer who founded Ubu Productions and created the TV hit "Family Ties," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

A more modest hit for Goldberg yet much-acclaimed, CBS' "Brooklyn Bridge" (1991-93) was a tender comedy based on his experiences growing up in Brooklyn, New York. Marion Ross starred as a character inspired by his grandmother. Goldberg's films included "Dad" (1989), starring Jack Lemmon and Ted Danson, as well as "Bye Bye Love" (1995) and "Must Love Dogs" (2005), which he wrote as well as directed. His own dog, Ubu, contributed the name of his production company and was widely known from the on-screen credit where viewers heard the command, "Sit, Ubu, sit," and then a bark. Read more

1940: Clint Warwick, English bassist who was a founding member of the Moody Blues, is born in Birmingham, England.

1928: Alex Toth, U.S. cartoonist and animator who worked on TV cartoons including "Space Ghost" and "Super Friends," is born in New York, New York.

1928: Peyo, born Pierre Culliford, Belgian cartoonist who created "The Smurfs" comic strip, is born in Brussels, Belgium.

1924: Sidney Lumet, U.S. film director whose movies include "Dog Day Afternoon," "Serpico," and "12 Angry Men," is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Although he didn't work in Los Angeles, the director maintained good relations with the Hollywood studios, partly because he finished his pictures under schedule and budget. His television beginnings had schooled him in working fast, and he rarely shot more than four takes of a scene. He was nominated four times for directing Academy awards, and although he never won, Lumet did receive an honorary Oscar in 2005 for lifetime achievement. He also received the Directors Guild of America's prestigious D.W. Griffith Award for lifetime achievement in 1993. Read more

1923: Dorothy Gilman, U.S. novelist known best for her "Mrs. Pollifax" series, is born in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

1903: George Orwell, English novelist whose well-known works include "Animal Farm" and "1984," is born in Motihari, British India.

1887: George Abbott, U.S. director and producer for stage and film whose movies included "The Pajama Game" and "Damn Yankees," is born in Forestville, New York.

