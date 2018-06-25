Died June 25

Michael Jackson was the King of Pop, a musical powerhouse whose fame spanned decades and found fans from all walks of life. He was a compelling performer from a young age, leading his brothers in the Jackson Five before he was 10 years old and scoring his first No. 1 hit single, "I Want You Back," when he was 11. He went on to solo stardom, making history with albums like "Thriller," which remains the best-selling album of all time. He won 13 Grammy awards and a record-breaking 26 American Music awards, set a number of Guinness world records, and is a two-time member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as a member of the Dance Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and more. We remember Jackson's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including pop superstar George Michael.

2015: Patrick Macnee, British born American actor known best for his starring role on the television series "The Avengers," dies at 93.



"The Avengers" had its debut in the United States in 1966 and ran for eight years in syndication. Macnee's character in the series was partnered with a series of beautiful women who were his sidekicks. The most popular was Diana Rigg, who played junior agent Emma Peel. Read more





2013: George Burditt, U.S. television writer who wrote for and produced the sitcom "Three's Company," dies at 89.

2009: Farrah Fawcett, U.S. actress known for her role as Jill Munroe on "Charlie's Angels," dies of cancer at 62.

The documentary Farrah's Story was an unflinching look at her fight against cancer, showing her determination through triumphs and setbacks. For those of us who loved Fawcett for her acting talent, sunny smile, and golden hair, the story of her struggle gave us one more thing to love – her strength. Read more

2009: Michael Jackson, U.S. singer-songwriter known as the King of Pop, dies of cardiac arrest at 50.

The King of Pop was wildly successful both as a solo artist and with his brothers, churning out some of the best-selling and most critically acclaimed albums of all time. But he also lent his incredible talent to others' music, guest-singing with many musicians over the years. Whether they were his sisters and brothers, his friends, or big groups coming together for worthy causes, the recording stars of the 1980s and '90s knew their songs would turn out even better with a little help from MJ. Read more

2009: Sky Saxon, U.S. musician who was the founder and lead singer of the 1960s psychedelic band the Seeds, dies of infection-related organ failure at 71.

2005: John Fiedler, U.S. character actor whose many roles included Mr. Peterson on "The Bob Newhart Show" and the voice of Piglet in Disney's "Winnie the Pooh," dies of cancer at 80.

1997: Jacques Cousteau, French explorer and filmmaker known for his studies of ocean life, who made more than 100 television documentaries, dies of a heart attack at 87.

1992: Jerome Brown, U.S. NFL defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles who was elected twice to the Pro Bowl during his short career, dies in an auto accident at 27.

1988: Hillel Slovak, U.S. musician who was a founding member and guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, dies of a drug overdose at 26.

1987: Boudleaux Bryant, U.S. songwriter who wrote many hit songs with his wife, Felice Bryant, including "Rocky Top," and songs for the Everly Brothers, including "Bye Bye Love" and "Wake Up, Little Susie," dies at 77.

1979: Dave Fleischer, U.S. animation film director and producer known best for creating Fleischer Studios with his brothers Max and Lou, who went on to create the "Betty Boop" and "Popeye cartoons," dies of a stroke at 84.

1976: Johnny Mercer, U.S. singer-songwriter who wrote many classic songs, including "Hooray for Hollywood," "Jeepers Creepers," "Moon River," and "Summer Wind," and was also the founder of Capitol Records, dies at 66 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

1943: Spencer Charters, U.S. actor who appeared in more than 200 movies between 1920 and 1943, dies by suicide at 67.

1937: Colin Clive, English actor remembered best for his portrayal of Dr. Frankenstein in "Frankenstein" and "Bride of Frankenstein," dies of complications of tuberculosis at 37.

1906: Stanford White, U.S. architect in New York City whose designs include the Washington Square Arch and the second Madison Square Garden, is killed by millionaire Harry Kendall Thaw at Madison Square Garden at 52.

1876: George Armstrong Custer, U.S. cavalry commander who was killed along with all his men by a coalition of Native American tribes in the Battle of the Little Bighorn, which is better known as "Custer's Last Stand," dies at 36.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including pop superstar George Michael.