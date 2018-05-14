Born May 14

Actress Tamara Dobson starred in "Cleopatra Jones" and became an icon of the blaxploitation era, even though she only had a few film credits to her name. She made her debut playing opposite Yul Brynner in "Fuzz," and then almost immediately got the role that made her famous. After starring in the sequel, "Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold," she took only a few more movie and TV roles before dropping out of Hollywood entirely, leaving behind an air of mystery and a true classic of the genre. Dobson was only 59 when she died of complications of multiple sclerosis. We remember Dobson's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including the chairman of the board, Frank Sinatra.

1977: Roy Halladay, the two-time Cy Young Award winner who pitched a perfect game and a playoff no-hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies, is born in Denver, Colorado.

1947: Tamara Dobson, U.S. actress known best for her starring role in "Cleopatra Jones," is born in Baltimore, Maryland.

1943: Derek Leckenby, English guitarist with Herman's Hermits, is born in Leeds, England.

1943: Jack Bruce, Scottish musician who was the bassist for the British supergroup Cream, is born in Bishopbriggs, Scotland.

Much of the attention was focused on guitar wizard Eric Clapton, but Bruce wrote many of the band's signature tunes and served as lead vocalist. He also provided the intense bass guitar that, with Ginger Baker's explosive drums, underpinned Cream's rhythmic, driving sound. They had it all – commercial and critical success – until individual egos intervened and they disbanded, entering rock 'n' roll mythology as the original supergroup: supertalented and supertroubled. Read more

1939: Troy Shondell, U.S. singer who had one hit song with "This Time" which reached the Billboard top 10 in 1961, is born in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

1936: Bobby Darin, U.S. singer-songwriter and actor famous for hits including "Splish Splash" and "Dream Lover," is born in New York, New York.

Darin's recording successes took him to Las Vegas, where he was a popular casino headliner, then to Hollywood, where his acting career earned him an Oscar nomination as best supporting actor for his role in "Captain Newman, M.D.," in 1963. During this heady time, he married teen idol/actress Sandra Dee after they met on the set of the romantic comedy "Come September." They were married for six years. Their son, Dodd, was born in 1961, and they divorced in 1967. Read more

1929: Henry McGee, English actor who was the announcer and straight man on "The Benny Hill Show," is born in London, England.

1928: Will "Dub" Jones, U.S. R&B singer with the Coasters, who provided bass vocals on their singles including "Yakety Yak" and "Charlie Brown," is born in Shreveport, Louisiana.

1925: Oona O'Neill Chaplin, Bermudian-American actress who was the daughter of playwright Eugene O'Neill and the fourth and last wife of actor Charlie Chaplin, is born in Warwick Parish, Bermuda.

1925: Sophie Kurys, U.S. professional baseball player with the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League who set a world record with her 1,114 career stolen bases, is born in Flint, Michigan.

Kurys' mark of 201 steals – in 203 attempts – was recognized in an exhibit by the Hall of Fame. Cincinnati Reds prospect Billy Hamilton set the minor league mark with 155. Rickey Henderson holds the modern major league record with 130. Kurys led the league in steals for seven straight years and swiped 1,114 bases in her career. Mostly a second baseman, she slid home with the winning run in the 14th inning of the 1946 championship game. Read more

1925: Patrice Munsel, U.S. Opera star who sang soprano and was the youngest ever to star at the Metropolitan Opera, is born in Spokane, Washington.

