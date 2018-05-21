Born May 21

When Christopher Wallace reinvented himself as the Notorious B.I.G., he became one of the most popular rappers of the 1990s. He was one of the key members of the East Coast hip-hop scene and helped define that scene with hit singles including "Big Poppa" and "One More Chance." He worked with Jay-Z, Michael Jackson, Sean Combs, and many other top artists, and he influenced a generation of young rappers. We remember Wallace's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1972: The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, U.S. rapper considered one of the top hip-hop artists of all time, is born in New York, New York.

1967: Chris Benoit, Canadian-American professional wrestler who was the world heavyweight champion of both the World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment circuits, is born in Montreal, Quebec.

1964: Nancy Benoit, U.S. professional wrestling valet who was the wife of wrestler Chris Benoit, is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

1945: Richard Hatch, the actor who starred in the original 1970s “Battlestar Galactica” TV series and returned in a new role for its acclaimed 2000s reboot, is born in Santa Monica, California.

1924: Peggy Cass, U.S. actress and comedian who was a regular panelist on "To Tell the Truth," is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

1923: Evelyn Ward, U.S. actress who was the mother of actor David Cassidy, is born in West Orange, New Jersey.

1917: Raymond Burr, Canadian-American actor known best for starring on TV's "Perry Mason" and "Ironside," is born in New Westminster, British Columbia.

1916: Harold Robbins, U.S. author of best-sellers including "The Carpetbaggers," is born in New York, New York.

1904: Thomas "Fats" Waller, U.S. jazz pianist and composer whose well-known songs include "Ain't Misbehavin'" and "Honeysuckle Rose," is born in New York, New York.

1904: Robert Montgomery, U.S. actor who was Oscar-nominated for "Night Must Fall" and "Here Comes Mr. Jordan," and was the father of actress Elizabeth Montgomery, is born in Fishkill Landing, New York.

1844: Henri Rousseau, French painter whose post-impressionist works influenced generations of artists, is born in Laval, France.

