Born May 24

Heavy D was a triple threat: a rapper, an actor, and a savvy businessman. He was a prolific musician and hip-hop visionary, eventually leading the Uptown Records label, making him the first rapper to lead a major label. He was also responsible for Sean "Diddy" Combs' first job in the music industry, and he provided financial support and encouragement for new artists in the genre. We remember Heavy D's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including jazz legend Duke Ellington.

1967: Heavy D, born Dwight Myers, Jamaican-American rapper who was the leader of Heavy D & the Boyz and had a hit with "Now That We Found Love," is born in Mandeville, Jamaica.

More than just a rapper, Heavy D created music that was fun and catchy, and it transcended borders. Back in 1991, you didn't have to be a rap fan to be drawn in by the infectious and exuberant sound of "Now That We Found Love" – but Heavy D's quick and light rapping style just might make you a convert. Read more

1962: Hector Camacho, Puerto Rican boxer who was the first to be a champion of seven different weight classes, is born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Camacho was long regarded as a flashy if volatile talent, a skilled boxer who was perhaps overshadowed by his longtime foil, Mexican superstar Julio Cesar Chavez, who would beat him in a long-awaited showdown in Las Vegas in 1992. Camacho fought professionally for three decades, from his humble debut against David Brown at New York's Felt Forum in 1980 to an equally forgettable swansong against Sal Duran in Kissimmee, Florida, in 2010. In between, he fought some of the biggest stars spanning two eras, including Sugar Ray Leonard, Felix Trinidad, Oscar De La Hoya, and Roberto Duran. Read more

1962: Gene Anthony Ray, U.S. dancer and actor who played Leroy Johnson in both the film and TV versions of "Fame," is born in New York, New York.

1935: Rusty York, U.S. rockabilly singer and guitarist known best for his song "Sugaree," is born in Harlan, Kentucky.

1933: Jane Byrne, U.S. politician who was the first female mayor of Chicago, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

Byrne was also credited with changing the feel of the city. She started the popular "Taste of Chicago" festival and initiated open-air farmers markets. "The formula was basic: The more attractions, the more people, the more life for the city," she wrote in her 1994 book "My Chicago." "I vowed to bring back the crowds, to make Chicago so lively that the people would return to the heart of the city and its abandoned parks." It was Byrne who let John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd film "The Blues Brothers" in Chicago. She even granted Belushi's request to crash a car through a window at Daley Plaza, figuring Daley loyalists didn't like her anyway. Read more

1928: William Trevor, Irish author known for his short stories, is born in Mitchelstown, Ireland.

1879: H.B. Reese, U.S. candymaker who created Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, is born in York County, Pennsylvania.

1819: Queen Victoria, English monarch who ruled from 1837 until her death in 1901, longer than any other female monarch in history, is born in London, England.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including jazz legend Duke Ellington.