Died March 21

We remember Chuck Barris, the king of Schlock TV, as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: Chuck Barris, the "dangerous mind" behind game shows including "The Newlywed Game" and "The Gong Show," dies at 87.

2017: Martin McGuinness, Northern Irish politician and former IRA commander who helped broker peace in Northern Ireland, dies at 66.

Ireland's prime minister, Enda Kenny, said he was "deeply saddened" to hear of the death of McGuinness. "His commitment to securing enduring peace and prosperity for all of the people of Northern Ireland was unwavering throughout this time. He strove to make Northern Ireland a better place for everyone, regardless of background or tradition." Read more

2015: Chuck Bednarik, U.S. Hall of Fame NFL linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, dies at 89.

Known as Concrete Charlie, Bednarik epitomized the tough-guy linebacker. He also was an outstanding center for the Eagles from 1949 to 1962. He is known best for his game-saving tackle at the 9-yard line on the final play of the 1960 title game, and it was typical Bednarik. Read more

2015: Alberta Watson, Canadian actress known best for her role as agent Erin Driscoll on the TV show "24," dies at 60.

Watson appeared on the CW series "Nikita" as well as on its earlier version, "La Femme Nikita," on USA. Her films included "Hackers" and "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." Read more

2014: James Rebhorn, U.S. actor whose notable films include "Scent of a Woman" and "Independence Day," dies at 65.

While the famed actor will be remembered a long time for his work in films like "Independence Day" and "Meet the Parents," and TV shows like "White Collar" and "Homeland," he is also on our minds this week thanks to his touching, self-written obituary. In just a few paragraphs, Rebhorn gives thanks for his many good fortunes, brags on his daughters, sends a final love letter to his wife, and even honors those who made his career possible. It's well worth a read for his fans as well as those who want to pen their own obituaries when the time comes. Read more

2013: Chinua Achebe, Nigerian author who achieved worldwide renown for his novel "Things Fall Apart," dies at 82.

For decades, Achebe penned novels, stories and essays to rewrite and reclaim the history of his native country. His eminence worldwide was rivaled only by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Toni Morrison and a handful of others. Achebe was a moral and literary model for countless Africans and a profound influence on such American writers as Morrison, Ha Jin and Junot Diaz. Read more

2013: Harlon Hill, U.S. NFL wide receiver who played most of his career for the Chicago Bears and was the 1954 NFL Rookie of the Year, dies at 80.

Hill, who attended North Alabama, was the NFL Rookie of the Year in 1954 after being drafted in the 15th round by the Bears. He became the first winner of the Jim Thorpe Trophy as the NFL's most valuable player in 1955. In nine seasons with the Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Detroit Lions, he had 233 receptions for 4,717 yards and 40 touchdowns. He averaged 20.2 yards per catch. Read more

2012: Pinetop Perkins, U.S. blues pianist who played with many blues greats including Muddy Waters and was the oldest Grammy Award winner ever when he won for best traditional blues album at 97, dies a month after receiving the Grammy at that age.

Perkins was born in Belzoni, Mississippi, in 1913 and was believed to be the oldest of the old-time delta blues musicians still performing. In an 80-year career, he played at juke joints, nightclubs, and festivals. He didn't start recording under his own name until he was in his 70s, and he released more than 15 solo records since 1992. Read more

2011: Loleatta Holloway, U.S. singer who had a few hits on the dance charts during the disco era, including a No. 1 dance song with "Love Sensation," dies at 64.

Holloway recorded several disco singles, including "Hit and Run" and "Runaway." But she's known best for "Love Sensation." Her vocals were sampled by Black Box for the 1989 hit "Ride on Time" and by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch for the song "Good Vibrations" in 1991. Read more

2005: Bobby Short, U.S. singer known best for his versions of songs by popular composers including Cole Porter and George and Ira Gershwin, dies at 80.

"I go back to what I heard Marian Anderson say once: 'First a song has to be beautiful,"' Short told The New York Times in 2002. "However, 'beautiful' covers a wide range of things. I have to admire a song's structure and what it's about. But I also have to determine how I can transfer my affection for a song to an audience; I have to decide whether I can put it across." Read more

2005: Barney Martin, U.S. actor known best for his role as Jerry Seinfeld's father on the hit sitcom "Seinfeld," dies at 82.

Martin got his start in film when Mel Brooks featured him in "The Producers" in 1968. That role launched Martin into Broadway theater, where he appeared in several musicals, including "South Pacific," "The Fantasticks," "All American" and "How Now Dow Jones." He is credited with creating the role of Roxy's unappreciated husband, Amos Hart, in the musical "Chicago." Read more

2002: Herman Talmadge, U.S. politician who was a U.S. senator representing Georgia from 1957 until 1981, dies at 88.

2001: Anthony Steel, English actor known for his appearances in British war films of the 1950s and his marriage to Anita Ekberg, dies at 80.

1994: Dack Rambo, U.S. actor known best for his role as Jack Ewing on the TV soap "Dallas," dies of AIDS at 52.

1994: Lili Damita, French actress who appeared in movies with Gary Cooper and Cary Grant and was married to Errol Flynn, dies at 89.

1994: Macdonald Carey, U.S. actor known best for his role as patriarch Dr. Tom Horton on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives," dies at 81.

1991: Leo Fender, U.S. inventor who founded the Fender Electric Instrument Co. and created some of the most iconic guitars, including the Fender Telecaster and the Fender Stratocaster, dies at 81.

1987: Robert Preston, U.S. actor known best for his role as Harold Hill in the movie "The Music Man," dies at 68.

1987: Dean Paul Martin, U.S. actor and professional tennis player who was the son of entertainer Dean Martin, dies at 35.

1985: Sir Michael Redgrave, English actor who appeared in many movies including "The Importance of Being Earnest," and who is the father of actresses Vanessa and Lynn Redgrave and grandfather of Natasha Richardson, dies at 77.

1978: Louis Cottrell Jr., U.S. jazz clarinetist who was the leader of the Heritage Hall Jazz Band, dies at 67.

1974: Candy Darling, U.S. actress known best for her roles in Andy Warhol films, who was the muse of the Velvet Underground, dies at 29.

1943: Cornelia Fort, U.S. aviator who was the first female pilot in American history to die while on active duty, dies at 24.

1920: Evelina Haverfield, British suffragette who worked as a nurse in Serbia during World War I, dies of pneumonia at 52.

1729: John Law, Scottish economist who believed that money was only a means of exchange and did not constitute wealth in itself, dies at 57.

1617: Pocahontas, Powhatan Native American well-known for her positive involvement with the English colonial settlement at Jamestown, Virginia, is buried in England after her death at 21.

