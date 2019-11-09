Died November 9

Ed Bradley covered everything from the fall of Saigon and the rise of AIDS to the music of Ray Charles and the career of Sir Laurence Olivier. His dedication won him 19 Emmy awards as well as a shrapnel wound, received while covering the war in Cambodia in the 1970s. In addition to his professionalism, Bradley is remembered for his impeccable style and his signature earring, worn in his left ear beginning in 1986. We remember Bradley's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: Chuck Mosley, original frontman for Faith No More who was with the band until 1988, dies at 57.

2016: Greg Ballard, U.S. NBA power forward who played with Washington, Golden State adn Seattle, dies at 61.

2015: Andy White, British drummer who played the drums in the studio for the Beatles' first single, "Love Me Do," dies at 85.

2012: Pat Renella, U.S. actor whose appearances included the movie "Bullitt" and the TV series "The Rockford Files," dies at 83.

2012: Major Harris, U.S. rhythm and blues singer who was a member of the Delfonics, dies at 65.

Harris made the rounds with several music groups in the 1960s, including the Charmers, Frankie Lymon's Teenagers, and Nat Turner's Rebellion. He then joined the Delfonics in the early 1970s, replacing Randy Cain in the group known for their hits "La-La (Means I Love You)" and "Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)." Harris left the group in 1974 to pursue a solo career. He recorded a string of R&B singles, including "Love Won't Let Me Wait," which peaked at No. 5 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified as a gold record by the Recording Industry Association of America. Read more

2006: Ed Bradley, U.S. journalist and longtime correspondent for the CBS News television program "60 Minutes," dies of complications from chronic lymphocytic leukemia at 65.

Bradley – the first black TV correspondent to cover the White House – was known for all kinds of news reporting, from covering big news like war and politics, to incisive pieces on topics like AIDS in Africa, to lighter fare like entertainment and sports. Perhaps best remembered are his interviews with celebrities from all points of the spectrum: Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Timothy McVeigh, George Burns, and many more. Read more

2003: Art Carney, U.S. actor who played Ed Norton on the TV sitcom "The Honeymooners" and won an Academy Award for best actor for his role in "Harry and Tonto," dies at 85.

Carney won five Emmys for his portrayal of goofy Ed Norton – a self-described "underground sanitation expert" – on "The Honeymooners" and the "Jackie Gleason Show." ... Dressed in a ratty T-shirt, vest, and beat-up fedora, Carney's character was socially awkward and always hungry. Friends said Carney and Norton shared some traits: He was known to eat several helpings of dinner and dessert and was extremely shy despite his exuberant trademark outburst –– "Va va va voom!" Read more

2002: Merlin Santana, U.S. actor known best as Rudy Huxtable's admirer Stanley on "The Cosby Show," is shot to death at 26.

1991: Yves Montand, Italian-born French actor and singer, whose films include "Sanctuary" and "Grand Prix," dies of a heart attack at 70.

1988: John Mitchell, U.S. attorney general who did prison time for his role in the Watergate political scandal, dies of a heart attack at 75.

1976: Billy Halop, U.S. actor who played Bert Munson on the TV sitcom "All in the Family," dies of a heart attack at 56.

1970: Charles de Gaulle, French statesman who founded the French Fifth Republic and served as its first president, dies of a ruptured blood vessel at 79.

1967: Charles Bickford, U.S. actor whose works include the films "Johnny Belinda" and "The Farmer's Daughter," dies of a blood infection at 76.

1953: Dylan Thomas, Welsh author and poet whose works include "A Child's Christmas in Wales" and "Deaths and Entrances," dies of pneumonia at 39.

1952: Chaim Weizmann, Russian-born biochemist and the first president of Israel, dies at 77.

1948: Edgar Kennedy, U.S. comedic actor aka Slow Burn, who appeared in many Hal Roach movies, dies of throat cancer at 58.

1942: Edna May Oliver, U.S. actress who was one of the most popular character actors during the 1930s, dies of an intestinal ailment on her 59th birthday.

