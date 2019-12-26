|
|
Mrs. Barbara Krause Rawson Brouker, formerly of Pittsfield and Richmond, MA died Monday December 23, 2019 at Sugar Hill in Dalton. She was born in Pittsfield, September 7, 1928, the daughter of the late Herbert A. and Marion Grace Watson Krause. Educated in the local schools, she was a 1946 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Continuing her education, she completed the UNH Library Science Techniques training and coursework in 1976. Following her education, Barbara initially became employed as a telephone operator prior to her marriage. Later employed at Bartlett Apple Orchard for many years, she also served as the town of Richmond librarian for nearly 20 years.
She also was employed at the Berkshire Eagle as a copy reader and editor for several years. Barbara completed coursework and was designated a Master Gardener in 1995.
A longtime member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, she most recently attended Trinity Church. Barbara was a member of the Berkshire Botanical Garden Herb Associates and the Western Mass Master Gardener Association. An accomplished sewer, including tailoring, she also enjoyed both growing and using herbs, yoga, music and many different crafts as well as the canning and freezing of fruits and vegetables. Barbara especially enjoyed volunteering for the Master Gardeners, the Botanical Garden, Trinity Church, and the Salisbury Estates Residents' Council, on which she held various officer positions.
She married the late Roy Rawson on November 5, 1949. He died December 30, 1981.
She later married the late John F. Brouker on January 9, 1988 who predeceased her on February 27, 1998.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth R. Leonard and her husband, Donald A. Leonard, Jr., of Pittsfield, her sister, Marita Krause Gunning of Sandy Spring, MD, and step sons, Steven Brouker of Lee, and Jeffrey Brouker of Becket, and their families. She also leaves in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was also predeceased by her sister, Althea Krause Leyon on February 17, 2015
The family wishes to acknowledge all the staff of Sugar Hill Assisted Living Community for their compassionate care of Barbara.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held this SATURDAY, Dec. 28th at 10 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lenox with the Rev. Michael Michael Tuck, rector, officiating. Burial will be in the Spring in the Northeast Cemetery in Richmond, MA. There are no calling hours. If friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Berkshire Botanical Garden or Hospice of Western Massachusetts, in care of the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME which has been entrusted with her care.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 26, 2019