Collierville - Valerie Kay Briley, 47, of Collierville Nursing and Rehabilitation, passed away from heart complications in the Collierville Baptist Hospital on October 6, 2019.

She is survived by her siblings; Sheila Long, Jacqueline, Floyd, Jeffery West, nieces, nephews, and was predeceased by her mother, Rebecca Ditto, and her father, Charles Briley.

She was born August 8th, 1972 and lived her life with her mother in Southaven, MS and then her sister in Olive Branch, MS. She enjoyed family events and was great at playing board games and remembering all actors of the 80's. She loved all people; therefore, she never knew a stranger. She will be missed.

Valerie gave the gift of legacy by donating part of her remains. She will be buried next to her mother at Palestine Cemetery in Lexington, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
