Jim Bogie

James C. Bogie of Darien, Connecticut, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 12, 2020. Jim is survived by his loving wife Patty, sons Chris and Cam, and their dog Cooper; his mother Helen Murphy Bogie, siblings Peter, Susan, and Scott (Lisa) Bogie; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Duane C. Bogie.

Jim grew up in suburban Chicago and was proud to have Midwestern roots. He went on to receive a journalism degree at the University of Kansas, where he met some of his closest lifelong friends and became a diehard Jayhawks basketball fan. Jim met Patty while earning a master's degree in advertising at Northwestern University, and they immediately started a life together that lasted 40 years.

During Jim's advertising career at J. Walter Thompson, Young & Rubicam, Carrafiello Diehl, and more, he put his creativity and passion to work on brands such as Dr Pepper, Cadbury, Centrum Vitamins and ICEE frozen beverages.

Jim approached life with enthusiasm. Nowhere was that more evident than when he coached Darien Little League and YMCA Basketball. Jim motivated his teams and shared his love of sports by creating events like Friday Night Hoops at Cherry Lawn.

Family time included everything outdoors – camping, hiking, road trips and kayaking. Jim loved tending his pond, garden, and playing with Cooper. In addition to regular board games, Jim and Patty played cards with their close-knit Poker Gang friends for decades.

Jim considered himself a lucky man. He was proud of his sons and fortunate to see them embark on their careers. Within the past year, Jim had attended a Jayhawks basketball game at KU's Allen Fieldhouse, traveled cross-country with Patty (and Cooper) to visit family in Dallas, and was planning a new Adirondack adventure. Jim will be buried in Wisconsin, with a celebration of his life planned for 2021.



