E. John Walsh
Wilmington - Edward "John" Walsh, age 83, passed away on June 28, 2019. Born in Carbondale, Pa., John was the son of the late Henry and Helen Walsh.
John graduated from Northeast Catholic High School in Philadelphia in 1954. Studying history at the University of Delaware, he earned a B.A. in 1958 and a M.A. in 1968. He lettered three years in both football and baseball.
A gifted educator and sports coach, John spent over 40 years at Archmere Academy and Concord High School. Named Delaware Coach of the Year in three sports, he was inducted into the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. He is the 1991 recipient of the University of Delaware's Commitment to Teaching Award; a 1987 National Catholic Educators Association service award; and the 2003 College Board Advanced Placement Recognition Award. He managed Fair Blue Swim Club from the 1960s until 2000. A devoted Catholic, he is a founder of The Church of the Holy Child. He enjoyed spending his free time with grandchildren and watching sports, especially the Phillies and Eagles.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Martin.
John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann; their son, Michael (Gen); and their daughters, Susan Boyer (David), Margaret Mauck (Lamar), Kathy, and Sheila (Erik); nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
John's family would like to thank the staff of Foulk Manor South for its excellent care.
A visitation will be held on July 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Church of the Holy Child 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington, DE 19810 where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Wednesday July 3 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Archmere Academy, 3600 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703 or the Church of the Holy Child. To send online condolences visit: wwwmcccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 30, 2019