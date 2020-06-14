Palmer, Bruce
1938 - 2020
Bruce L. Palmer, age 81, of Lithopolis, OH passed away June 12, 2020. He was born August 13, 1938 in Oneonta, NY to the late Lloyd and Phoebe Palmer. Bruce worked as a CPA throughout his career. He was a long standing member of Lithopolis United Methodist Church. He enjoyed Model A's, woodworking and traveling. Bruce was Past President of the Ohio Region Antique Automobile Club of America and a member of Model A Restorers Club and Model A Ford Club of America. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Carolyn "Bunny" Palmer; two sons, William "Bill" (Patricia Mears) Palmer and Robert "Bob" (Vanessa Glanzman) Palmer; granddaughter, Rachel (Andrew) Radford; two great grandchildren, Pierce Radford and Anderson Radford, and one great granddaughter on the way. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Lithopolis United Methodist Church, 80 Market St, Lithopolis, OH 43136. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.