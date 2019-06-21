Stephen Frederick Brophy

On Friday June 7, 2019, Stephen Frederick Brophy, passed away. He was 64 years young. Steve was born on May 25th, 1955 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Hartwick College in New York. A natural writer, he excelled as the Editor in Chief of the school newspaper and later as a writer for the Greenwich Times, the same town where he grew up and then raised his own family. He married Elizabeth Haines Bixby on June 17, 1978. They raised two girls, Kristin and Erin. Steve enjoyed the outdoors, sports and photography. He had a quick wit with a wonderful sense of humor. He was a generous spirit and loved his family. He is survived by his mother and father, Sallie and Theodore Brophy. Also by his sister Anne O'Grady, his two daughters and two grandsons. A private memorial service for the family will be held in July. If desired, a contribution can be made in his name to his Alma Mater- Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York or to the , an organization he admired since becoming an amputee himself in 2013. He will be dearly missed by his family. May he rest in deep deep peace.