1/2
Barry B. Levine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry B. Levine passed away at his home in Miami on the evening of August 10th. He was 79, but he’d say he was in his 80th year. Barry was born in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and received his Ph.D. in Sociology from The New School. He was proudest of having attended Brooklyn Tech. Barry taught Sociology at the University of Puerto Rico for seven years until moving to Miami. He was a founding professor at Florida International University in 1972 where he taught Sociology until his retirement in 2007. Barry founded Caribbean Review, a bimonthly journal about the Caribbean that was widely circulated including subscriptions from the White House during the Reagan and Bush I administrations. Caribbean Review was a finalist for the National Magazine Award in 1981. Barry was the author of five books including, Reflections on a Puerto Rican Life, which was hailed as a "masterpiece" in Newsweek magazine by Yale historian Robert Ferris Thompson. Barry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rosario, his two sons, Harris and Nathan, his daughter-in-law Kamila, as well as his brother David and sister-in-law Jacqueline. A Memorial Service will be held for him at his home and online Saturday, August 15th, at 6 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved