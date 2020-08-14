Barry B. Levine passed away at his home in Miami on the evening of August 10th. He was 79, but he’d say he was in his 80th year. Barry was born in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and received his Ph.D. in Sociology from The New School. He was proudest of having attended Brooklyn Tech. Barry taught Sociology at the University of Puerto Rico for seven years until moving to Miami. He was a founding professor at Florida International University in 1972 where he taught Sociology until his retirement in 2007. Barry founded Caribbean Review, a bimonthly journal about the Caribbean that was widely circulated including subscriptions from the White House during the Reagan and Bush I administrations. Caribbean Review was a finalist for the National Magazine Award in 1981. Barry was the author of five books including, Reflections on a Puerto Rican Life, which was hailed as a "masterpiece" in Newsweek magazine by Yale historian Robert Ferris Thompson. Barry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rosario, his two sons, Harris and Nathan, his daughter-in-law Kamila, as well as his brother David and sister-in-law Jacqueline. A Memorial Service will be held for him at his home and online Saturday, August 15th, at 6 pm.



