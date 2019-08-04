|
|
John Byrd, lll
Palm Springs, CA
On July 28, 2019 John Byrd, lll, 63, passed away in Germany while on vacation. He was there on vacation to see friends and family member. Born in Durham, NC on Jan. 1, 1956, John graduated from Northern High School. After graduating he moved to Denver, CO. In his last 10 yrs he lived in Palm Springs, CA. He was self employed for about 24 years. He loved his job, his family and his friends. He was always kind, talented, giving, funny and made everyone he came in contact with feel liked and appreciated. He leaves behind a mother, Myrlene Dicheck; a dad, John (Sonny) Byrd (Dalphna); sister, Becky May (Gerald); Neice, Tammy Hutchins (Stan) Cody and Kyle; nephew, David Wilson (Sheryl) Courtnee and Nathan; many friends, cousins and 3 aunts. Also his High School sweetheart, Liz Johnson. He will be missed but never forgotten! No funeral arrangements at this time.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 4, 2019