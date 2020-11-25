April 15, 1942 - October 2, 2020 Today we are saying good bye to our brother Stephen, the second oldest of our band of eight. He was filled with passion and adventure and a warmth of life. Along with a successful career selling Heavy Equipment Highway Trucks, Steve was a part owner of a Flying Tiger Cessna 310. Perhaps Steve's true, deep love was his life long restoration of his beloved 1929 Ford Touring Car affectionally known as "The Tub" - which was featured on the cover of Hot Rod magazine December 1964. Steve had a rare and enviable talent - he made friends and kept them from Old St John Vianney near Third and LaBrea to his customers throughout his career. He always saw the best in people. But most of all, Steve loved family. He was kind and generous to everyone who was in his life. Often picking up the concessions tab at USC football games and quietly saying "the others must have fish hooks in their pockets". We laughed every time he said that . We laughed a lot with Steve. He was a good photographer and an even better model. Over the past few weeks we've looked at dozens, no, hundreds of photos of Steve and his friends, family and customers and in each he had the exact same wave, as if saying, "isn't this great". Yes it was. Steve enjoyed his retirement years a Glen Park Mariposa near his childhood home. He developed many close relationships with fellow residents, as well as the great staff there. We thank them.After a valiant fight against Alzheimer's Disease, Steve passed away on October 2. As a final act of generosity he donated his brain to USC/ Keck for research into this horrible disease. Once again, Steve was thinking of others. He is survived by his son, Stephen Jr, Junior's wife Melinda and their two wonderful young girls, Jadith and Phoebe; and his six brothers Brian, Denis, Tim, Bob, Tom and Mark. He will be greeted in heaven by his mother Mary Louise, father Bob, his brother Chris and his dog Misty. He will be missed.



