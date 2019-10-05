|
|
Lillian Elaine Wood Erhardt
Raleigh
After a brief service of scripture and prayer our beloved Lillian Elaine Wood Erhardt transitioned from this life to a completely spiritual one.
She felt loving connection to her family, her church, her co-workers at Smith Elementary School, her neighbors in Windsor Forest and friends at Brookdale North Raleigh
Her family has chosen to honor her personal request and not have a
formal service.
We remember and celebrate her life, her service, and her love for
everyone she encountered.
We especially appreciate the loving professionals at Rex Hemotology
Oncology Associates (RHOA) and Transitions Life Care Raleigh
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 5, 2019