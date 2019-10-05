Home

Lillian Elaine Wood Erhardt

Lillian Elaine Wood Erhardt Obituary
Lillian Elaine Wood Erhardt

Raleigh

After a brief service of scripture and prayer our beloved Lillian Elaine Wood Erhardt transitioned from this life to a completely spiritual one.

She felt loving connection to her family, her church, her co-workers at Smith Elementary School, her neighbors in Windsor Forest and friends at Brookdale North Raleigh

Her family has chosen to honor her personal request and not have a

formal service.

We remember and celebrate her life, her service, and her love for

everyone she encountered.

We especially appreciate the loving professionals at Rex Hemotology

Oncology Associates (RHOA) and Transitions Life Care Raleigh
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 5, 2019
