Kenneth Kaszak
Weissport, PA - Kenneth Kaszak, 61, formerly of Lake Worth, Florida, Mt. Effort, Pennsylvania and Wallington, New Jersey passed away on February 29, 2020. Loving son of Mrs. Joan Kaszak of Fair Lawn and Mr. Albert Brown of Midland Park. Loving father of Melissa Kaszak of Atlanta, Georgia and Alexa Kaszak of Lake Worth, Florida. Life-long friend and love of Sandra Kaszak. Dear brother of Mrs. Karen Curlo and her husband Michael; Mrs. Kimberly Jordan-Aversa and her husband James; and Mrs. Karolyn Ponturiero and her husband Augustine. Devoted Uncle of Jason, Eric, Kristen, Ryan, Laura, and Mercy. Kenneth loved his family, Pennsylvania, Seaside Heights, fishing, the library and dining out. Services were held privately at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. Donations can be made to the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 100 N. Palmway, Lake Worth, FL 33460 in his memory.