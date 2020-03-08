Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM SELBY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SELBY--William. William Smith Selby passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1. Bill was a born and bred New Yorker, born 66 years ago in New York Hospital. He graduated from the Buckley School, Riverdale Country School, and Hampshire College in its first class. Bill was creative and full of adventure as a young man, and as a teenager refitted an old milk truck and drove to Mexico with a friend. After college, he was a broadcast journalist in Detroit, San Diego and Boston, and then went to the Sloan School at MIT. He joined Gabelli Institutional and Private Wealth Management business in 1987, where he was a managing director and member of the board for 32 years. He loved playing golf, tennis, sailing and wind- surfing, and most of all spending time with his wife and girls. A devoted husband, father, son, and brother, he is survived by his wife Yvette; two daughters Alexandra and Christina, his mother Cecily Cannan Selby; brothers Norman and Russell; and several nieces and nephews. He was laid to rest in Westhampton Beach next to his father Henry. He will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations in William Selby's memory to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Online donations may be made directly to: mskcc.convio.net/ goto/william_selby Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020

