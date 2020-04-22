Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John McDonough. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John McDonough

John Joseph Patrick McDonough, 73, of Midland, died early Monday morning, April 20, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born July 21, 1946 in Jersey City, N.J., son of the late John J.B. and Julia (Stephens) McDonough. He grew up in Paramus, N.J. He received a bachelor's degree from New Jersey Institute of Technology and later continued his education, receiving his master's degree. On Oct. 12, 1968 he married the former Eileen Zeman in New Jersey. She survives him. John Was employed by The Dow Chemical Co. as a chemical engineer and computer programmer for 38 years.

John lived and breathed amateur radio. He first received his license in 1973 and amateur extra licenses in 2004. He held numerous positions in support of auxiliary communication, including District 3 Emergency Coordinator, and section net traffic manager throughout his 47 years in radio, and all of them with the Midland Amateur Radio Club. His Call sign, WB8RCR, touched a lot of lives and had a profound impact on the role that amateur radio plays in auxiliary communication.

John also became very active with the Michigan State Emergency Operations Center, assisting with boosting communication signals across the state, and numerous emergency drills. He also loved the time he spent volunteering for Midland Search and Rescue and assisting the Michigan State Police.

John loved to drive anything and traveled the world. He had a passion for photography, coffee, soldering irons, animals and teaching, but what he loved most was his family and friends. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with the Midland High School Electronics and Wireless Communication Club. He thought these were some of the smartest folks he had the pleasure of ever spending time with.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Eileen, of 52 years; is his daughter, Deirdre Blackhurst and her husband Daryl; son, John P. McDonough; sisters, Mary (Teddy) Mooney and Shelia (Russ) Rieling; nephews, Edmond Mooney, Michael (Carlee) Mooney, Raymond (Katelynn) Rieling, Conner Rieling and John Rieling; and many great-nieces, and nephews as well as many life long friends. We will miss him deeply.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family service will take place at 12 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 with burial in Midland City Cemetery. His service will be streamed on

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Midland High School Electronics and Wireless Communications clubs or Midland Search and Rescue in care of his daughter, Deirdre Blackhurst.





