Herbert Segall, Ph.D. Herbert Segall, Ph.D, died May 1, 2020, age 91 in Pasadena, CA, from Covid-19. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he attended City College of New York where he met his wife, Miriam. He received his Ph.D from Penn State University with many honors. Invited to Caltech in 1955, he joined Linus Pauling's research team. In 1957 he accepted a professorship at Deep Springs College beneath Mt. Whitney where his love of teaching began. Occidental College became the intellectual home of his life's work as Professor of Physics, 1958-1989. Herb was a man of kindness and intellect and a humanitarian activist. He made life with his family and friends beautiful through his conversations and humor, his singing and playing the guitar as well as his talent in photography. His parents, Bernard and Bertha, and brother, Joseph, predeceased him. His wife Miriam and daughters Adrienne and Carole survive him. He loved his family and he will be forever beloved.





