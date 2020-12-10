Steven Wayne Hibbits

FARMINGTON – Steven Wayne Hibbits of Farmington, born December 20, 1962, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, passed away on December 6, 2020, from cardiac arrest at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 57.

Steve is survived by his mother, Mary Lee Hibbits, his sisters, Rhonda L. Hibbits and Laura West, his brother, Scott A. (Davelyne) Hibbits, his uncle, Darrell (Judy) Hibbits, his nephew, Zach Hibbits, niece, Halle Hibbits, and Sam Effrein. Also surviving are special family members, Perry Wayne (Neeley) Bramhall, Tracy Schmidt and their families.

He was preceded in death by his partner in life of 26 years, Dr. Perry D. Bramhall, his father, Ronald W. Hibbits, his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Hibbits and Mr. and Mrs. Leo Womack.

Steve was a 1981 graduate of Farmington High School. He was an avid gardener, decorator, an excellent cook and liked to entertain. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Masks are mandated and social distancing guidelines are to be followed if attending. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Help the Hungry Bake Sale, P.O. Box 657, Farmington, MO 63640. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.