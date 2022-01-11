Ruth Elizabeth Geils



February 14, 1929 - January 7, 2022



It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Ruth Elizabeth Geils on Thursday, January 7, 2022, at the age of 92. Ruth was born on February 14, 1929, in New York City to the parents of Robert F. Gregory and Ruth Hurwitz Gregory. She was the second of four children including her brothers, Alfred W. Gregory (deceased), Robert F. Gregory ll, and sister, Colette Dugan. Ruth leaves behind nieces and nephews who loved her dearly, including Robert F. Gregory, Marcia Gregory, Edith Gregory, Christine Gregory-Gordon, Patricia Marchbanks, Christopher Cox, and Gregory Cox; as well as grand nephews and nieces, Mark Zerlang, Lindsey Coleman, Ben Coleman, Anders Zerlang and Kendall Gregory.



Ruth graduated from Rosemont College and earned a Bachelors degree in 1950. Unlike many of her peers of that time, she was fiercely independent as a young, single woman and worked in NYC in various administrative roles. Twelve years later she went back to school at New York University to earn a Masters in Social Work. What grew to be a deep and meaningful career began with a graduate school placement working with adolescent men in the NY prison system on Rikers Island, to a volunteer position at juvenile court writing social histories, and later inducted as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). In these roles she demonstrated a commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion long before society coined it as such.



In 1978 Ruth found true love and married Jack Geils, an electrical engineer who worked with Bell Laboratories. Initially, they lived in Montclair, New Jersey. They were married for 10 years, (Jack died of Cancer in 1988), during which time they lived and worked together on an engineering project in Washington D.C. After living in Ocean Pines Maryland, they traveled the western United States by van and shared wonderful experiences and adventures on their travels. In1987 Ruth and Jack moved to Earlysville, Virginia. Ruth then moved to Charlottesville, Va., a few years later, where she lived until her passing.



In Charlottesville, Ruth was first inducted as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Volunteer in 1997. She was compelled to help children and was passionate about advocating for abused and neglected children with no voice, and touched many lives throughout her career, in and outside the courtroom. Her colleague said she "helped to ensure that children have the opportunity for a life where safety, stability and love are the principal elements, rather than fear, pain and uncertainty". She was thorough and current and most of all served the children for whom she advocated fully and unequivocally. Her passion for the work was evident and her commitment was clear. She retired from Piedmont CASA in 2005, took 5 years off and then in 2010, at the age of 80, returned to CASA because she could not let go of her passion for the "human puzzle". Ruth also worked as a dedicated volunteer for over 10 years for Hospice of the Piedmont, who cared for her with respect, love and dignity in the final days of her life. She was frequently visited at Hospice by her wonderful, loyal, loving, local friends.



Ruth was a trusted confidant for many people of all ages, family members, neighbors, friends who grew to love and respect her and looked to her for an ear, guidance and advice without judgment. She was unique and an independent thinker who encouraged people to be true to themselves and not to conform. She cared deeply for and adopted cats from the animal shelter who had been mistreated and nurtured them with kindness and understanding. She had a love for baseball, and was a lifelong fan of National League Baseball, and especially of Willie Mays. Her father took her to Brooklyn Dodgers games as a child and taught her about the players and strategy of the game. Then she became a fan of the New York Mets after the Dodgers left for L.A. She enjoyed baseball rivalries and banter with close friends and relatives and had a beloved collection of baseball memorabilia. Later she became an avid fan of the University of Virginia baseball and basketball teams and rooted them on with the same zealous spirit that she demonstrated for the Dodgers that began as a little girl. Ruth was bright, strong, compassionate, observant, well read, wise, ready to help, active member of her community, articulate, fair, had a sense of humor, honored vulnerability, vital, an engaging storyteller, current, technologically savvy, and still fiercely independent well into the final year of her life.



She has left this world during complicated times, but her impact made it a better place. She will be deeply missed by many. There are no funeral details scheduled at this time. The family will have a celebration of life gathering in the Spring.



Hill and Wood Funeral Home



201 1st Street North, Charlottesville, VA 22902



Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 11, 2022.