Joseph DillardNovember 19, 1946 - April 17, 2022Joseph "Joe" Franklin Dillard, 75, of Conover, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 17, 2022.He was born Nov. 19, 1946, in Richmond County, Ga., to the late Oklis Dempsey Dillard and Carrie Eleanor Pollard Dillard. Joe served as pastor of New Life Christian Fellowship of Conover since 1982. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam conflict.Joe had a lifelong passion of helping veterans. He helped start and was the Director of Community Relations of the Veterans Standdown for Catawba County in 2011. He initiated, developed, and was the President of the Vietnam Veterans of America Catawba County Chapter 1136. They opened as the largest chapter in North Carolina. He was also in the process of starting a new chapter in Fayetteville. Joe was the treasurer of Catawba County DAV Chapter 34. He was the Vice-President of the NC Council of Vietnam Veterans of America. He was honored to be a part of and serve the Veteran community. He was a mentor and encourager to so many people. If you knew him, you loved him and you knew that he loved you too. On Easter Sunday, Joe spoke at a Sunrise service. His final words were "We are alive in Christ." He left us just moments later. The family takes comfort in knowing that he is now with Christ and preached the gospel until the very end.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Kathleen Harwell Dillard.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 12 years, Linda Elliott Dillard of the home; sons, Joseph Chadwick Dillard of Conover, Jason Harwell Dillard and wife, Kerri Thornburg Dillard, of Newton; daughter, Christina Eleanor Dillard Sigmon and husband, Scott Miller Sigmon, of Newton; grandchildren, Lauren Dillard, Meredith Dillard, Hunter Sigmon and fiancée, Clowee Younce, Holden Sigmon, Hayden Sigmon, and Cole Dillard; stepchildren, James Dean Elliott of Conover and wife, Alicia Elliott of Newton, Edward Cameron Elliott of Conover, Melia Elliott Coffey and husband, Cliff Coffey of Greenville, N.C.; stepgrandchildren, Adam Cameron Elliott, Chelsea Elliott Perkins, Geyson Elliott Coffey, Olivia-Grace Abagal Coffey, Sophia Coffey Liles and husband, Michael Liles, James William Elliott, and Anna Elizabeth Elliott; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Phoebe Elliott, Nathanyel Perkins, Elliott Jay Lyles, and Jossette Lyles.A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held Thursday, April 21, at 4 p.m., at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton. The Rev. Steve Disher will officiate. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 16 will follow at Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Hunter Sigmon, Holden Sigmon, Hayden Sigmon, Cole Dillard, Ryan Harwell, and Jeff Harwell.Memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America- Catawba County Chapter 1136, 2405 Saint Johns Church Rd. NE, Conover, NC 28613.Condolences may be mailed to the Dillard family at P.O. Box 1185, Conover, NC 28613.