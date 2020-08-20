Aaron Dean Beddes, beloved son, brother and father, passed away August, 2020 at his residence in Clearfield, Utah.



He was born December 27, 1975 in Sacramento, CA to Max and Becky Beddes.



Aaron was a Del Oro High School graduate in Loomis, CA.



He was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Aaron married Tammy Peterson June 29, 1996. They had 2 daughters and later divorced.



He spent most of his life working in construction, often with his father and brothers. Aaron enjoyed using his various construction skills to help family, friends and neighbors. Later he was an associate with Connexion Point.



Aaron loved basketball, cheering on the Sacramento Kings, reading, playing card games. Most of all he loved family get together and family eating time.



He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.



Aaron is survived by his daughters; Riann Mia Beddes and Hailey Erin Beddes, one grandson, Kingston Noah Ray Beddes. His mother, Carolyn "Becky" Beddes and his brothers; Wes (Melanie) Beddes, Jason Beddes, Shawn (Alicia) Beddes and Seth "Heber" (Ashley) Beddes.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 110 N Monroe Blvd. Ogden, Utah. With a family prayer at 9:30 AM at the graveside.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.