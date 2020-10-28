Barry Lee Gillis Sr., 73, passed away October 25, 2020 at his home. Barry was born July 3, 1947 in Steelton, Pennsylvania the son of Dorothy Jane (Pearson) and Issac Thomas Gillis. He graduated from Steelton Highspire High School, BYU, and Stevens-Henager College.
Barry married Ada Lee Long, the love of his life, on August 4, 1979 in Ogden, Utah. Their marriage was blessed with 5 children. Barry was a member of the Church of God in Christ where he served as a faithful Deacon, excelled in Hospitality, was a church Usher and an inspiring Sunday School teacher. He was a well-known little league coach in baseball and football, where he mentored and taught young men to shine in athletic achievement and sportsmanship. He took great joy in cooking for his wife and for others. Barry was honored to cater athletes in the 2002 Winter Olympics.
Barry is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Ada Lee; children Wesley (Patrice) Ervin of Riverdale, UT, Nicole (Chris) Whittington of Ogden, UT, Barry (Christi) Gillis Jr. of Magna, UT, Anthony Long Jr. of Ogden, UT and Lamae Ervin of Goodyear, Arizona; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Joyce A Hanna and Mary Jane (Harry) Davis both of Harrisburg, PA; 2 brothers William F. Gillis of Lancaster, PA and George P. (Hazel) Gillis of Jacksonville, FL.
He was preceded in death by his son Stephen Lyn Ervin Sr; mother; father and nine siblings.
Family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Griffin Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2424 E Ave. Ogden, UT, with Bishop Bobby Allen officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd. Funeral services will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. on Barry's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com
where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Donations may be made to assist with Barry's funeral expenses at:https://fundafamily.com/Donation.aspx?M=24295&C=24619
Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.