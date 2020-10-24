Our dear sweet wife, mother and grandmother returned to her Heavenly home on October 21, 2020. Our Mom taught us what enduring to the end really means as she lived the last nine years with the affects of two separate strokes with a wonderful and positive attitude.



We will be forever grateful to Dad for taking such tender care of her these past few years, they have grown so close and their love blossomed.



Coy was born in Ogden, Utah on February 7, 1943, to Hyrum and Doris Flinders. She graduated from Bonneville High School, and on November 29, 1962, she married the love of her life, Barry Karl Kendall. They were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple. Together they raised five sons.



She worked tirelessly to keep up with her boys. She was a great sports mom, always making sure they got to all of their events, cheering them on and never missing a game.



Mom loved shoes, jewelry, and all things girly. She adored her sons but was so excited when the granddaughters came along.



Golfing in Star Valley, Wyoming, where her and Barry spent their retirement was a great joy in her life. She loved her women's league and made many good friends. We will miss her beautiful smile and the light she brought our family.



She leaves a great legacy for her children and grandchildren, surviving are her sons,Shawn (Carolyn) Kendall, Ty (Sue) Kendall, Ladd (Michelle) Kendall, Lonnie (Tara) Kendall, Jason Kendall and 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Jim (Shauna) Flinders and her sister, Mary Beth (Dave) Clements.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.



Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.