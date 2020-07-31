Darla Jean Klinger Heber, 76, Syracuse, Utah, passed away Sunday, her favorite day of the week, July 26, 2020. Darla was born August 23, 1943, Wiconisco, Pennsylvania to Ray William Klinger and Beatrice Elaine Klinger. Growing up with her brothers Bill and Kirk Klinger, she often shared fond stories of their family life and adventures. As a young women she was social and active, reflected by being a cheerleader, band majorette, on the girls high school basketball team, straight A student, and crowned beauty queen in her hometown at the age of 16. Throughout her life she expressed love for many forms of art, in particular music and dancing, and found a true gift in sketching, painting, and crocheting.
Darla was an intelligent, jovial, strong willed woman, whose faith in God brought about many miracles in her life and that of her children. As a single young mother of two, she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and in faith journeyed from Pennsylvania alone with her children on a train to be with the saints in Utah. Here she met and married her beloved Vernon Eugene Heber January 26, 1973, Utah.
When it came to others, she carried a true and pure gift of love and kindness to all no matter their background or station in life. Throughout her life, personally and professionally, she effortlessly and often donated the best of her time and resources to those immersed in challenging or in less than fortunate circumstances.
She had many talents and enjoyed many hobbies, in particular culinary acumen, crocheting for family and members of her ward, painting, humor, and was very well read. She often expressed that her greatest love was her children and motherhood, which shined throughout her life. The principles and values she taught her children will live on through many generations to come.
Darla is survived by her six children: Belinda Lang, Robert Heber, Tessie (Kirk) Miya, Ann (Kurt) Browning, Allison (Wade) Olcott, Brent (Trisha) Heber, 21 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 13 step-grandchildren, her brothers Bill (Marie) Klinger and Kirk Klinger.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vernon E. Heber, November 2006, and her parents Ray William Klinger and Beatrice Elaine Klinger.
MEMORIAL: Due to COVID-19 considerations, please wear a mask, conduct hand hygiene, social distance, and refrain from personal contact during all in-person services. Thank you!
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park, Bluffdale, Utah.
Live streaming of the service will also be available through www.lindquistmortuary.com
at the bottom of Darla's obituary page for those who would like to attend remotely.
As desired, donations in Darla Heber's name may be made to Turn Community Services, www.turncommunictyservices.org
, an organization established in 1973 dedicated to programs and services for adult children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
