DeeLynn Green, 84, passed away August 16, 2020.



He was born September 16, 1935 in Ogden, Utah the son of William Don and Caroline Jones Green.



DeeLynn was raised in Kaysville, Utah and graduated from Davis High School in 1953.



He married Patricia Faye Bonner on December 21, 1956 in Compton, California. They were later divorced but remained good friends, she preceded him in death.



DeeLynn retired from HAFB as an Electrician.



He liked a good trip to Wendover and loved to brag about his winnings. He had a love for cars and enjoyed his neighborhood drives. He also enjoyed time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Surviving are his two sons, Rick (Janice) Green, Tom (Jennifer) Green, and step-daughter, Tricia (Mitch) Steed. He also is survived by nine grandchildren, Brittney (Adam) Starnes, Brooke (Quinn) Christensen, Haley (Mitch) Henderson, Jackson (Erin) Green, Abbey (Pablo) Altamirano, Texie (Dallin) Ray, Stetson (Kaitlynn) Steed, Kasey (Brittany) Fox, Shandie Fox and 26 great-grandchildren.



Preceded in death by his son, Steven, parents, two brothers, Lyle and Gene Green, twin great-granddaughters Vivian and Scarlett Henderson.



Graveside services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Road.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.