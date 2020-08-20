Dennis Dee Coles



Dennis Dee Coles, 76, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born in Ogden, Utah, on May 26, 1944, the son of Milton Daniel and Grace Evalyn Coles. He went to school in Ogden and graduated from Ben Lomond High School. He married Dianne Carlin May 16 1963. They had four children. He was an electronics service technician at Hill Air Force base until he retired in 1994.



Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and playing pool. He really loved being around his children and his grandchildren. The dedication he showed to wife and family and his willingness to help or to provide assistance whenever needed was well known. He visited his wife daily without fail no matter the distance or time of day.



Dennis is survived by his wife, Dianne; his sons, Shane and Codee; his daughter, Deena (Todd) Maw; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Daniel Coles; mother, Grace Evalyn Hill; sister, Evalyn Granua; and son, Dee Coles.



His greatest success in this life was the love he had for his wife Dianne and his family.



There will be private services for close friends and family on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.





