Earleen Saunders Sidebotham
1955 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1955
DIED
August 18, 2020
Earleen Saunders Sidebotham

October 19, 1955 ~ August 18, 2020



Earleen Saunders Sidebotham, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. She was born October 19, 1955 in Brigham City, Utah to Earl Dean Saunders and ArDella Baker.

Earleen served a fulltime mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Birmingham, England mission. She later returned to England and married one of her converts, Sidney Sidebotham. Their marriage was later annulled, and she moved back to Utah, where she has lived since. Earleen had many friends and acquaintances; she was active in the church in her branch at Fellowship Manor. Earleen was loved by everyone.

Earleen is survived by her siblings, Roger Saunders, Coleta Saunders, and Wathene (Jerry) Larsen; step-siblings, Vicki (Greg) Fisher, Sharyn Barney, Kevin (Sandy) Barney, Ron Barney, Paula (Edmund) Carino, and Daryl Barney; one niece and two nephews, Delila (Aaron) Anderson, Jerry Larsen, Jr., and Todd (April) Larsen; and many other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, two great-great-nephews, and one great-great-niece. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Arla.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity of your choice.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
25
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park
4500 Washington Blvd.
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
