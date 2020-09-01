James Michael Cragun

January 20, 1947 ~ August 30, 2020



Jim Cragun passed away unexpectedly on Sunday August 30, 2020. He was 73 years of age.



Jim was born January 20, 1947 in Ogden, Utah to Lewis and Beth Cragun.



He attended Weber State University and was a member of the Excelsior Fraternity.



He was a member of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Birmingham, England.



In his early adulthood he and his brother worked in the textile industry traveling over five different states selling fabrics and forming lifelong friendships. Later in his life he became a Real Estate Broker and owned JMC Reality for over 35 years.



He had a passion for his grandkids, skiing, outdoor concerts, Harley rides and golfing. He will be sorely missed by his friends at the Sand Hollow Golf Course.



Jim had many names he was known as Jimmy, Jimmy C, Slim, Jim Bob and Owen to name a few.



Jim took up the hobby of driving for UBER and met many people along the way who were endeared to him including some famous ones.



He took care of multiple neighbors that needed help with errands, grocery pick-ups and anything else that they requested. Most of all he was known to have a cooler full of Coke in his car at all times.



His heart was big and he will always be known for his kindness to others and his love for his family.



Jim is survived by his wife, Karen; their children, Bradley (Kayli) Cragun, Tiffany (Tim) Denny, Heather (Scott) Sugimoto; 12 grandchildren, Colton, Carson, Noah, Hannah, Jake, Nicolas, Libbey, Jonah, Tripp, Belle, Olive and Ford; 5 great-grandchildren, Myles, Sam, Louie, Willow and Phoenix; his siblings, Jerry (Diann) Cragun and Sandra (Phillip) Leslie and stepmom, Jeannie Cragun.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Scott Anderson.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.



If you are uncomfortable attending the viewing or funeral due to COVID please join us at the graveside.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.