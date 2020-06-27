Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Javier Agabo Rodriguez passed away June 21, 2020 of complication of the Covid-19 virus. He was born in Pastor Ortiz, Michoacán, Mexico on March 26, 1961 to Guadalupe Agabo Ayala and Ramona Rodríguez Pérez. In 1985, Javier married Veronica Cuadros, his cherished wife.



Javier is survived by his wife, Veronica, daughters: Veronica, Azalia and Cynthia, son-in-law Ascencion Maldonado; grandchildren: Damian, Indigo, Abigail, and Dylan; 10 siblings: Guadalupe, Armando, José, Josefina, Margarito, Isabel, Salvador, Dolores, Jesús and Ramona Agabo.



He is preceded in death by his sister Maria.



Javier was a doting grandfather. He always had time to play and spoiled his grandchildren. (even if it was sometimes met with the disapproval of his daughters.) Javier loved the outdoors. He loved to go fishing, working in his garden, and he especially enjoyed going on long canyon drives and having deep conversations with his daughters and wife. He was a shy man but once you got to know him, he was a very witty man. He was always joking around and he had a very contagious smile. Javier left this world making a meaningful impression in a lot of people's lives. He will forever be cherished in his family's hearts.



A viewing will be held on Monday, June 29th from 6-8 pm at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 pm.



Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, June 30th at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park in Ogden.







Nuestro amado esposo, padre y abuelo, Javier Agabo Rodríguez falleció el 21 de junio de 2020 por una complicación del virus Covid-19. Nació en Pastor Ortiz, Michoacán, México, el 26 de marzo de 1961, hijo de Ramona Rodríguez Pérez y Guadalupe Agabo Ayala.



En 1985, Javier se casó con Verónica Cuadros, su querida esposa,.



A Javier le sobreviven su esposa, Verónica, hijas: Verónica, Azalia y Cynthia yerno: Ascención Maldonado; nietos: Damian, Indigo, Abigail y Dylan; 10 hermanos: Guadalupe, Armando, José, Josefina, Margarito, Isabel, Salvador, Dolores, Jesús y Ramona Agabo.



Le precedió en la muerte su hermana María.



Javier era un abuelo muy cariñoso. Siempre tenía tiempo para jugar y consentir a sus nietos. (incluso si a veces se encontraba con la desaprobación de sus hijas.) A Javier le encantaba el aire libre. Disfrutaba ir a pescar, trabajar en su jardín, y especialmente le fascinaban ir en largos recorridos por el cañón y tener conversaciones profundas con sus hijas y esposa. Era un hombre tímido, pero al conocerlo, de inmediato era evidente que era un hombre muy ingenioso. Siempre estaba bromeando y tenía una sonrisa muy contagiosa. Javier dejó este mundo haciendo una gran e inolvidable impresión en la vida de muchas personas. Siempre vivirá en los corazones de su familia.



El velorio se llevará a cabo lunes el 29 de junio de 6-8 pm en Myers Mortuary en Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd. El Santo Rosario se recitará a las 7 pm.



La misa del entierro cristiano se llevará a cabo martes el 30 de junio a las 10 am en la Iglesia Católica de St. Joseph, 514 24th Street, Ogden. Entierro, Washington Heights Memorial Park en Ogden

