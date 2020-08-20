Joyce Marie Drake Watkins Redman



Kaysville - On Augut 16, 2020, our beloved mother; grandmother, nanna, sister, aunt and friend made a peaceful transition from her life on earth to life everlasting.



Joyce Redman was born December 11, 1947 to Francis Orlando Drake and Betty Jean Jenkins.



She was married to Eddie Watkins and then later divorced. ln this union was added 6 children. Later she married Kenneth Redman September 20, 1995.



Joyce worked at YCC where she loved taking care of children and later was employed with Enable lndustries where she received many achievement awards. After many years of employment, she retired in 2013.



Her many interest was shopping, needle point, coloring, puzzles and having morning coffee with her friend Maria. Her first biggest joy was being with all of her children and also her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to Washington Heights Church and listening to the music and the sermons. She also loved volunteering at the community center to help set up with the food bank, children's activities or where ever she was needed. She loved gardening so she could have her fresh tomatoes and corn.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenny, brother Fred Clifford Goff and her sister Eleathea Davis. Surviving brothers and sisters are Douglas Drake (Carol), Susan Morano (Ray), Jerry Drake (Sharlet), Shaun Edgar Oldridge and Eliza Montgomery.



She leaves to cherish, her most precious of memories, her children and their families. Penny (Terry) Rasmussen, Melanie (Andy) Rohn, Eddie Lovell Watkins , Addett (Tyrone) Lemons, Betty Mamie (Mike) Brookins, Rochell Watkins; 21 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her furry babies Tiger, Charlie and Koda.



Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 12:00 PM at Washington Heights Church 1770 East 6200 South, So. Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held prior 10:30 - 11:30 AM.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.