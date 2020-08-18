Lois Hansen, 84, beloved wife, mother, grandma, and friend passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home in Willard, Utah.



She was born February 29, 1936 (a leap year baby), in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the fifth of seven children born to John Raymond Barber and Nina Mildred Rogers Barber.



Lois graduated from Box Elder High School and Stevens Henager School of Business.



On May 9, 1955, she married her eternal companion Raymond Antone Hansen in the Logan temple. He passed away April 28, 2020.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many different callings.



Lois retired from Farr's Jewelry in 2006 after many years of service. After her retirement she enjoyed her work at McKay Dee hospital as a volunteer where she formed many special friendships.



Her greatest joy was her family. She had a special bond with her daughters, and with each one of her grandchildren.



She will be remembered for her feisty personality and her impeccable sense of style. She loved her flower gardens, needlework, quilting, reading and collecting beautiful things.



Her passing will forever leave a huge void in our lives.



Surviving are her two daughters: Debra (Quinn) Barker, and Linda Ward. Ten grandchildren: Dustin Barker, Leslie (Shayne) Lewis, Alex (Krysta) Barker, David (Meghan) Barker, Shayne Holmes, Amber (Ben) Christensen, Adam (Kristie) Holmes, Jessica (James) Swanger, Jayden Iverson, Jordyn Iverson: Six great-grandchildren: Three sisters: Norma Swenson, Cloette Reid and Shirley (Gary) Larsen: One brother, Phil (Sally) Barber, and one grand dog, Muppet.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers: John Albert Barber, and James Raymond Barber.



Although we can no longer hold you in our arms, we will feel you in our hearts forever. We love you and miss you Mom!



Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:30 at the Willard Cemetery, 470 North Main Street, Willard, Utah.



Special thanks to Tammy Reynolds for her special care and friendship with both Mom and Dad. Due to COVID-19 the family encourages masks and to follow social distancing.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.