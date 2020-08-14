Together Forever, The Sweetest Love Story



Together in Life, Together in Death They got their wish!



Robert N Drysdale and Susanne N Drysdale of Roy passed away from this Earthly life on 11 Aug 2020 for Robert and 12 Aug 2020 for Susanne as was their desire to go together in death. Their life together was just like the fairy tales we all love so much. They were truly best friends and was always seen doing things together. They both loved their family so very much and always was excited to see them.



Robert married Susanne N Anderson 29 March 1952 in Ogden, Utah, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on 14 February 1958. They were married for 68 wonderful years. They have resided in Roy for 61 years.



Robert was born 16 Oct 1933, in Ogden to Joseph & Virgie Drysdale. Susanne was born 30 Aug 1934, in Fargo, ND to John and Viola Anderson. Together they had many accomplishments and joys in their life from square dancing with the Double J's to serving as Guest Service Missionaries at Temple Square, and also serving as Ordinance workers at the Ogden Temple for 6 years where everyone loved and adored them. They were seen many times out enjoying life on their Razor and ATV's as well as hunting and camping with their many wonderful friends and family.



Robert has had many accomplishments in his life, from serving in the Air Force during the Korean conflict to retiring from Hill Air Force Base in March 1988 after 38 years of Federal Service. Susanne's accomplishments included working at the St Benedicts Hospital in the nursery for many years where she thrived with the opportunity to work with these precious babies. Other employment included Weber Memorial Hospital, Roy Elementary School, and Weber State book store.



They are survived by their children and spouses: Debbie (Don) Holley of Syracuse, Linda (Randy) Butcher of Mountain Green, and Dave (Suzanne) Drysdale of Clinton. They have 12 grandchildren, and 38 great grandchildren. Robert is also survived by his brother Joseph W Drysdale, Oak Point, TX.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and sister. Susanne was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers.



Family would especially like to thank Bristol Hospice, and their numerous healthcare workers for their many hours of love and special care during both of their final days of life. Bob & Sue greatly loved and appreciated their gentle care and friendship.



Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family viewing from 9-10:45 am on Tuesday 18 Aug, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W 5600 So followed by graveside services at 11:00 am at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd, Ogden, Ut 84403.



We Love you Mom & Dad!



Dreams really do come true, Happily Ever After!





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.