Warren Kenneth Nelson

1946 - 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Warren Kenneth Nelson. He died in his beloved New Zealand where he and his wife, Maritza Nelson, have lived part of every year for the past 20 years.

Warren Nelson demonstrated his service to community through his exemplary leadership as councilman and mayor of the town of Yountville from 1980 to 1986. His many accomplishments as a councilman include: the construction of two new parks, including the Yountville Veterans Memorial Park; planning the first mobile home zoning district and ordinance in California to ensure that senior citizens have permanent residence for their retirement; assisting health clinic Ole in finding a home next to the Yountville Town Hall after the health program lost their lease; and enabling the community to preserve its unique small-town character and charm. Through his years on the Town Council he worked diligently to address the concerns and needs of the residents, improving the quality of life for future generations.

He secured long-term financial stability for the town of Yountville by increasing the hotel tax when the very first hotels were going into the town. As a result, Yountville went from one of the poorest towns in California per capita to one of the very richest.

He was the founder of Families Together. For over 12 years, Warren organized monthly excursions for Napa County families to attend free-of-charge great concerts, Giants baseball games, science museums, circuses, zoos, and so much more. Often Warren was thanked by grandparents, parents, children who said they never could have afforded such family events without Families Together.

Warren Nelson had a generous heart. His outgoing, inclusive nature endeared him to all and earned the respect and admiration of those lucky to know him.

Warren received a Bachelors of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree in Geography, specializing in community planning, from California State University, Chico.

Warren was proud of having served his country in the Navy. His years in the Navy gave him a passionate interest in world history. He loved traveling the globe with Maritza and exploring different cultures.

Professionally, as a financial advisor, Warren excelled. He received many honors. However what mattered most to him was the well-being of his clients. He treated every client like a dear friend. Patsy Mason and Warren were a dynamic duo in their office filled with laughter, kindness, along with good financial advice.

Warren leaves behind a close, loving family: His wife Maritza; his daughter Kimberlee Nelson and her two amazing children , Dylan and Brooklynn; his son Brian Nelson and wife Lan and their two beautiful kids, Kyndal and Caden; his sister Janet Jamison.

Warren had been given extra years of life thanks to a lung transplant. He had a gift of making the most of every moment of every day. His enthusiasm and laughter live on in those of us who loved him.

Warren was a connoisseur of joy. He lived by the motto: Carpe Diem. His passions were many. He loved classical music. A Puccini aria always made him cry. He was completely devoted to the Napa concert series, Music in the Vineyards. Warren and Maritza have attended nearly every single concert of Music in the Vineyards for the past 25 years. They treasure the lifelong friendships found at MITV.

Another passion was golf. Whether at Napa Valley Golf Club or the Waitangi Golf Club in New Zealand, Warren always enjoyed a riotous round of golf with his buddies. He was laid to rest with his favorite golf club by his side.

People usually described Warren as "one of a kind" and "larger-than-life."

Other important people in Warren's life were Dawn Nelson, plus his loving nieces and nephews-Nikos, Melinda, Spencer, Denise and their sons. Plus his many friends in Napa and around the world.

Rest In Peace, beloved Warren.