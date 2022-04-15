Menu
David Rodney Lett
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
LETT, David Rodney, 67, of Henrico, departed this life Friday, April 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laura and David L. Lett; sisters, Wanda and Dorcas Lett. David leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted children, Moriah and David A. Lett; grandson, Carson Drew Lett; siblings, Carolyn Archer, Wilda Worsham, Evangeline Scott and Willis (Andrea) Lett. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022. Celebration of Life service with livestreaming, 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at March Funeral Home. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2022.
