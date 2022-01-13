Rest In Peace Jimmy you will be missed. My condolences to your daughters, Melody Alisa and Stevie. You and Bill Buterbaugh will have to keep the band playing until I get there. Most of the group is there. Mom and Dad Bill and Joan Buterbaugh. And oh so many more including Gladys will be dancing tonight in Heaven. May God be with those of us here on Earth who will have to go on without our favorite people and family members.

Brenda Reese May Friend January 13, 2022