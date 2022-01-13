LAEL, Jimmy Rogers, 88, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born in Smyth County, Va. and raised in North Wilkesboro, N.C., a son of the late George and Leola Stephenson Lael; he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Gladys Jewel Hall Lael. He is survived by his daughter, Melodie Kay Lael; daughter, Alisa Lael Fillion; daughter, Stephanie Lael Barrick and husband, Nolan; grandchildren, Jimmy Rogers Fillion and wife, Casey, Lacey Dale Fillion Rose and husband, Anthony, Alexandria Rose Barrick and Isaac Lael Barrick; great-grandsons, Landon Rogers Fillion and Grayson Gene Fillion; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Jimmy was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1953 until 1955. He worked as a Maintenance Superintendent and retired after more than 36 years from Dominion Virginia Power. Jimmy was a member of Masonic Lodge #94 of Chester, Waterloo Hunt Club and Colonial Heights Senior Golf Association. He enjoyed hunting, archery, playing guitar, horseshoes, playing cards, golf and gardening. Jimmy loved country music, children and animals. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at J.T. Morriss & Son Chester Chapel. A funeral service will be held at Chester Baptist Church, 4317 School St., Chester, Va. 23831 at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The funeral service will be livestreamed from Chester Baptist Church at Chesterbaptist.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Jimmy to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.