Jimmy Rogers Lael
LAEL, Jimmy Rogers, 88, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born in Smyth County, Va. and raised in North Wilkesboro, N.C., a son of the late George and Leola Stephenson Lael; he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Gladys Jewel Hall Lael. He is survived by his daughter, Melodie Kay Lael; daughter, Alisa Lael Fillion; daughter, Stephanie Lael Barrick and husband, Nolan; grandchildren, Jimmy Rogers Fillion and wife, Casey, Lacey Dale Fillion Rose and husband, Anthony, Alexandria Rose Barrick and Isaac Lael Barrick; great-grandsons, Landon Rogers Fillion and Grayson Gene Fillion; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Jimmy was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1953 until 1955. He worked as a Maintenance Superintendent and retired after more than 36 years from Dominion Virginia Power. Jimmy was a member of Masonic Lodge #94 of Chester, Waterloo Hunt Club and Colonial Heights Senior Golf Association. He enjoyed hunting, archery, playing guitar, horseshoes, playing cards, golf and gardening. Jimmy loved country music, children and animals. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at J.T. Morriss & Son Chester Chapel. A funeral service will be held at Chester Baptist Church, 4317 School St., Chester, Va. 23831 at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The funeral service will be livestreamed from Chester Baptist Church at Chesterbaptist.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Jimmy to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Chester Baptist Church
4317 School St., Chester, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim was one of the nicest men I have ever known. I am sure my precious friend, Gladys is so happy to be with Jim again! God Bless both of them and their sweet family.
Betty R. Jellie
January 13, 2022
So sorry to hear about y´all´s Dad prayers flowing for you all
Robin Redmond
Other
January 13, 2022
Rest In Peace Jimmy you will be missed. My condolences to your daughters, Melody Alisa and Stevie. You and Bill Buterbaugh will have to keep the band playing until I get there. Most of the group is there. Mom and Dad Bill and Joan Buterbaugh. And oh so many more including Gladys will be dancing tonight in Heaven. May God be with those of us here on Earth who will have to go on without our favorite people and family members.
Brenda Reese May
Friend
January 13, 2022
I had met Jimmy they may Parents Arthur and Juanita Reese. He and his wife Gladys were friends with them and Bill and Joan Butterbaugh and others in their group that hunted played Golf and went to dances together. He also made music with Bill and myself at times. This are some of my best memories. They gatherings and cook outs. Rest in Peace Jimmy you and Bill can make music again. I'll be a long directly.
Brenda Reese May
Friend
January 13, 2022
Melodie, my sincerest condolences to you and the family. Hold each other tight and remember the good times you had with your father.
David McMill
Other
January 13, 2022
