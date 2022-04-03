BAILEY, Dr. Robert Rives, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. A man of strong faith, he passed peacefully into the next life holding hands with his wife, Betty and surrounded by his family who were his greatest pride and joy.
Born on March 10, 1934, Rives grew up in Sandston, Va., where he was a standout athlete and student at Highland Springs High School. He attended UVA on an athletic and academic scholarship from 1952 to 1956. While at UVA, he was quarterback of the football team and played third base on the baseball team. He was a member of the Seven Society as well as the Honor Committee, the Z Society, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and an Eli Banana. At the same time, he and Betty began their married life and started a family. Rives then attended UVA Medical School and after his residency, was drafted into the U.S. Air Force.
In 1962, Rives returned to Yorktown to take over the family medical practice established by his father and, thus, began a 45-year practice tending to the needs of several generations of families. His dedication to his patients and his co-workers was profoundly deep and full of love. They were family to him.
Rives was committed to the community he loved and became involved in numerous boards, charities and local organizations, including the Lackey Free Clinic and the Boys and Girls Club. He also continued an active involvement with UVA, volunteering on multiple boards, including the Virginia Student Aid Foundation (now VAF), the Alumni Association and the Medical Alumni Association.
Most notable about Rives was his deep love for and devotion to his wife, Betty; his family and his friends. He had a kind, compassionate and loving spirit, as well as a fun and mischievous side and those that loved him are left with many treasured memories.
Rives was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Herman and Frances Bailey; and brothers, Ben and Dean. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Betty of Charlottesville; Francie Bailey of Williamsburg, Rives Bailey (Carey) of Charlottesville, Katie Cowen (Bob Yates) of Charlottesville; and many adored grandchildren, Alex, Ben (Dylan), Amelie and Jack Bailey and Rives, Charlie and Harry Cowen and Harry (Jess) and Emily Yates; along with his big extended Bailey family. The family is grateful for the tender care provided by the staff at the Colonnades and Hospice of the Piedmont.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30 at Crooks Memorial Church in Yorktown at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. Orange and blue attire is appropriate if you desire. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lackey Free Clinic or the Boys and Girls Club of the Va. Peninsula (Yorktown chapter). Condolences or memories can be sent to Betty Bailey at 2600 Barracks Rd., Apt 304, Charlottesville, Va. 22901 or [email protected]
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.