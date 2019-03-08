Jan-Michael Vincent (1945 – 2019), “Airwolf” star

Hollywood heartthrob in the 1970s and 80s

Jan-Michael Vincent was a Hollywood heartthrob in the 1970s and 80s. He starred on the CBS action series “Airwolf,” playing helicopter pilot Stringfellow Hawke from 1984 until 1987. Vincent had memorable character roles in “The Mechanic” (1972), as a fellow stunt driver to Burt Reynolds in 1978’s “Hooper,” and the 1978 surf cult classic "Big Wednesday." One of his first starring roles was in Disney’s 1973 movie, “The World’s Greatest Athlete.” He struggled with drug and alcohol problems that contributed to a career downfall after “Airwolf.”

Died: February 10, 2019 (Who else died on February 10?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 73 from cardiac arrest in Asheville, North Carolina, according to a death certificate obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

What they said about him: “RIP Jan-Michael Vincent. Any helicopter that flew anywhere near my school would elicit feverish screams of “IT’S AIRWOLF!” - Michael Bottomley on Twitter

“RIP, Jan-Michael Vincent. You broke a lot of hearts in your prime. I'm sure you'll break a few more today.” - Critic Stephen Whitty on Twitter

