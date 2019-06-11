Jim McMullan (1936 - 2019), “Dallas” and “Downhill Racer” actor

His many credits included “Barnaby Jones” and “Shenandoah”

Jim McMullan had a long career as an actor appearing in many television series and movies including “Downhill Racer.” McMullan made his way to Hollywood after graduating from the University of Kansas and was signed to a contract by Universal. His movie debut came in 1963 starring as Buffalo Bill Cody in “The Raiders” with Brian Keith and Robert Culp. One of his biggest roles was in the ski movie “Downhill Racer,” where he played top racer Johnny Creech, the main rival of Robert Redford’s character. He starred with Dirk Benedict on the 1974 TV series “Chopper One” and had a recurring role on “Dallas” as Senator Andrew Dowling.

Died: Friday, May 31, 2019. (Who else died on May 31?)

Details of death: Died from ALS at the age of 82.

On getting the role in “Downhill Racer”: McMullan told the Kern Valley Sun in 2018 that his meeting with Redford and director Michael Ritchie was the best he ever had in the business. "All they wanted to know was, 'Do you ski?' 'Yeah, I ski.' I was hired."

Full obituary: The Hollywood Reporter

