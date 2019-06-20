Jim Pike (2019), co-founder and lead singer of The Lettermen

The Lettermen were one of the most popular vocal pop groups of the 1960s

Jim Pike was a co-founder and lead singer of the popular vocal pop group The Lettermen. Pike formed the group in 1961 with college friend Bob Engemann and Tony Butala. Their terrific harmonies were a success right away, charting their Grammy nominated song, “The Way You Look Tonight,” that same year. They were most popular in the 1960s, hitting the Billboard charts 20 times including the songs “When I Fall in Love” and “Theme from A Summer Place.” His brother Gary joined the group in 1967, replacing Engemann. Jim Pike’s voice wore out from constant touring and he left the group in 1973. He regained his voice and later started a new vocal group with Engemann.

Died: Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Who else died on June 9?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 82 from Parkinson’s disease.

