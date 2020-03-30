Joe Diffie (1958 - 2020), country music star

Charted five number one hit songs including “Pickup Man”

Joe Diffie was a country music star who charted five number one hit country singles in the 1990s. Some of his most popular songs were “Pickup Man,” “Bigger Than the Beatles,” and “Home.” The Tulsa native moved to Nashville to be a country music singer and picked up a job at Gibson Guitars. His demos found his way to CBS Nashville who signed him to a contract. Many of his songs were recorded by other country music artists including Tim McGraw and Alabama.

Details of death: Died at the age of 61 from complications of COVID-19.

Died: Sunday, March 29, 2020. (Who else died on March 29?)

On his success: “It’s hard to express how good this feels. “I’m just a country boy, although that sounds like a cliche. But it’s true; I was raised on a farm. The success is more than I could have ever dreamed of.” - 1990 interview with the Los Angeles Times

What they said about him: “Just got word that Joe Diffie has passed away. Sincere condolences to his family It’s such a shock and such a loss for Country Music

Rest In Peace Joe” - Charlie Daniels

"This is one of my favorite photos of Joe Diffie and me onstage together. This photo hangs in my office to this day. #ripjoediffie I will never forget you!" - Travis Tritt

“This is so heartbreaking, I just don’t even know what to say. GOD BLESS his family and loved ones. A sad, sad day for country music. Rest In Peace.” - John Michael Montgomery

Full obituary: Los Angeles Times

