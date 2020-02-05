Kirk Douglas (1916 - 2019), Hollywood legend

Box office star known for "Spartacus" and "Lust for Life"

Kirk Douglas, one of the greatest screen legends of the 20th century, has died at the age of 103, according to a statement released by his family that includes his son, actor Michael Douglas, and reported by People Magazine.

Born Issur Danielovitch Dec. 9, 1916, Douglas acted in dozens of movies as well as on the Broadway stage, and he was a producer, director and author. He received three nominations for the Academy Award for best actor: for "Champion" (1949), "The Bad and the Beautiful" (1952) and "Lust for Life" (1956), and he was honored with an Academy Honorary Award in 1996 for his decades of work in the motion picture industry. His other well-known films include "Spartacus," "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral" and "The Man From Snowy River."

We invite you to share condolences for Kirk Douglas in our Guest Book.

Our Favorite Kirk Douglas Performances

Died: Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Who else died on February 5?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 103.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about him:

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael added. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.” - Statement from the Douglas family

Full obituary: People Magazine

Related lives:

Burt Lancaster: All-American

William Holden: Hollywood Icon

The Effortless Charm of Burt Reynolds