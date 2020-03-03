Lynn Evans Mand (2020), “Mr. Sandman” singer

Lead vocalist for the Chordettes also sang the hit “Lollipop”

Lynn Evans Mand was the lead singer of the vocal harmony group the Chordettes whose voice is heard on their hit songs “Mr. Sandman” and “Lollipop.” The Chordettes were one of the most popular vocal groups of the 1950s and 1960s. “Mr. Sandman” was number one on the charts in 1954 and “Lollipop” was number 2 in 1958. Other hit songs for the group were “Never on Sunday” and “Eddie My Love.” “Mr. Sandman” has been used in many movies including “Back to the Future” and “Lollipop” was featured in “Stand by Me.” She joined the group in 1952 when their lead singer could not make a show in Mand’s hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. She was asked to step in and was invited to join the group. After the Chordettes disbanded in the 1960s, Mand moved to Long Island and became a special education teacher.

Died: Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Who else died on February 6?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 95.

On “Mr. Sandman”: “You couldn’t turn the radio on and not hear it. It spilled over into all age groups. They all loved it.” - 2015 YouTube interview

What they said about her: “She was just a wonderful person. She was very genuine, outgoing and kind and so easy to get along with.” “She was very humble about her singing. It came naturally to her.” - Former Chordette Margie Latzko, according to Newsday

“Lynn Evans Mand, 95, of the Chordettes—stepped offa the planet on Feb. 6, 2020.” - Beach Boys collaborator Van Dyke Parks

