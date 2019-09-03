Odessa, Texas Shooting Victims (2019)

Six people were killed as a gunman drove between Odessa and Midland, Texas on Saturday afternoon

Six people were killed, and at least 25 injured, as a gunman traveled down Interstate 20 and Highway 191 between Odessa and Midland, Texas on Saturday afternoon, shooting drivers and pedestrians.

The shooter was later killed by police.

Information on the identities of the victims has been released today. They are:

Rodolfo “Rudy” Arco, 57, owned a trucking company in Odessa. A native of Cuba, he had recently moved to Odessa from Las Vegas, having felt unsafe in Las Vegas since the mass shooting there at a 2017 music festival.

Kameron Brown was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan. He worked for Standard Safety & Supply in Odessa and was a resident of Brownwood, Texas.

Mary Granados, 29, was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Odessa. At the time of the shooting, Granados was talking to her twin sister Rosie, on the phone.

Joseph Griffith, 40, was a math teacher. He was shot while waiting at a traffic light with his wife and two children.

Leilah Hernandez, 15, was a student at Odessa High School who had just celebrated her quinceañera in May. Her brother, Nathan, was also wounded in the shooting and remains in intensive care.

Edwin Peregrino, 25, was visiting his parents at their Odessa home when he was shot. He heard gunshots outside and ran out to investigate just as the gunman was driving by.

