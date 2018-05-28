Born May 28

Actor Glenn Quinn gained fame on "Roseanne," playing Mark, the boyfriend and later husband of Becky. He landed the role just a few short years after leaving his native Ireland as a teenager, and he would move on to a role on the TV series "Covington Cross" as well as roles in films. His time on "Angel" as benevolent demon Doyle was short-lived but well-received. Quinn was only 32 when he died of an accidental overdose. We remember Quinn's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1970: Glenn Quinn, Irish-American actor known best for playing Mark Healy on "Roseanne," is born in Dublin, Ireland.

1969: Rob Ford, Canadian politician who was the mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014, is born in Etobicoke, Ontario.

1959: Steve Strange, British singer known best as the lead vocalist of the new wave band Visage, is born in Newbridge, Wales.

1949: Wendy O. Williams, U.S. singer with the punk band Plasmatics, is born in Webster, New York.

1944: Gary Stewart, U.S. country singer who had a hit with "She's Actin' Single (I'm Drinkin' Doubles)" in 1975, is born in Jenkins, Kentucky.

1940: Maeve Binchy, Irish author of popular novels including "Circle of Friends" and "Tara Road," is born in Dalkey, Ireland.

Binchy, author of "Circle of Friends" and "Tara Road," wrote 16 novels, four collections of short stories, a play, and a novella. Her work landed her on The New York Times' best-seller list and in Oprah's Book Club. In her later years, she continued to write despite being slowed down by arthritis and a heart ailment. "I do realize that I am a popular writer who people buy to take on vacation. I'm an escapist kind of writer," Binchy said in an interview with the BookReporter website. "I was just lucky I lived in this time of mass-market paperbacks," she added. Read more

1934: Betty Shabazz, U.S. educator and civil rights activist who was the wife of Malcolm X, is born in Detroit, Michigan.

1931: Gordon Willis, U.S. cinematographer whose well-known films include "The Godfather" and "Annie Hall," is born in Astoria, New York.

Through much of the 1970s, Willis was the cameraman whom some of Hollywood's top directors relied on during one of filmmaking's greatest eras. Francis Ford Coppola used him for the first two "Godfather" movies, Woody Allen for "Annie Hall" and "Manhattan," and Alan J. Pakula for "Klute" and "All the President's Men." During a remarkable run from 1971 to 1977, films he worked on won 19 Oscars and were nominated 39 times, from best picture for "The Godfather" and "Annie Hall" to acting for Jane Fonda in "Klute" and John Houseman in "The Paper Chase." Yet Willis never won a competitive Oscar and was nominated just twice, for Allen's "Zelig" and for Coppola's "The Godfather, Part III," which came out in 1990. Read more

1928: Sally Forrest, U.S. actress known for starring in noir films such as "While the City Sleeps," is born in San Diego, California.

A San Diego native, Forrest became a protégée of Hollywood trailblazer Ida Lupino, who cast her in starring roles in films including the critically acclaimed and commercially successful "Not Wanted," ''Never Fear," and "Hard, Fast, and Beautiful." Read more

1922: Lou Duva, legendary boxing trainer and manager who worked with Evander Holyfield, is born in New York, New York.

1917: Papa John Creach, U.S. blues violinist who played with the Jefferson Airplane and other bands, is born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Stevenson Palfi's documentary about Creach, "Setting the Record Straight," aimed to clear up the misperception that Creach was "just an old black guy freaking out on the fiddle, playing acid rock," the director said. Rock 'n' roll "was actually the least-challenging music Papa John ever played – and the best way to do this, the best way to show just how versatile Papa John really is, was by letting the music speak for itself." Creach once boasted that after more than 50 years as a professional musician, he knew 3,000 tunes from memory. As his contemporaries retired, he kept going. Read more

1910: T-Bone Walker, U.S. blues musician who influenced rock musicians including Chuck Berry and Jimi Hendrix, is born in Linden, Texas.

1910: Rachel Kempson, English actress who was the mother of actors Vanessa, Corin, and Lynn Redgrave, is born in Dartmouth, England.

1908: Ian Fleming, English author who created James Bond and wrote novels including "Casino Royale" and "Diamonds Are Forever," is born in London, England.

1888: Jim Thorpe, U.S. athlete who played professional football, basketball, and baseball, and won Olympic gold in the pentathlon and decathlon, is born in Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma.

