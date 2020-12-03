1/
Maria Bailey
1953 - 2020
Maria Bailey, 67, of Bridgewater MA, passed away on December 1, 2020 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, MA.



Maria was born in Palermiti, Italy to Joseph and Maria Suppa on September 7, 1953. Maria traveled to the U.S. on the Italian passenger liner The Andrea Doria which famously sank on July 25–26, 1956, after colliding with the Swedish American Liner, The Stockholm off the coast of Nantucket in the Atlantic Ocean.



After the long trip from Italy Maria settled down in Weymouth, MA where she graduated from Weymouth High School, and went on to start a family and focus on a long career in the dental field. Maria will be remembered for her love for Christmas decorating and for her countless Italian feasts.



Maria is survived by Timothy Bailey, Michael Bailey, Laurie Bailey, Christine Hadden, Scott Hadden, Sean Bailey, Tori Hadden, Ella Bailey, Josh Hadden, Nora Hadden, Mia Bailey and longtime companion Steve Williams.



Due to Covid-19 we will be holding a private family service with no public viewing.


Published in MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc. from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
